ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Khan Swati Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) fearing his custodial killing. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will Tuesday (today) conduct hearing of Swati’s petition challenging the cases filed against him for tweeting against the senior military officers and wherein he has also expressed fear of his custodial killing. In the petition, the PTI Senator cited the federation of Pakistan through the secretary of Interior Ministry, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon, Balochistan IG Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and the state as respondents. He requested the court to direct the first four respondents to adhere to the “lego-constitutional and fundamental rights” of the petitioner as well as present the details of the FIRs registered against him throughout the country. The petitioner also prayed to the court to direct the interior ministry secretary and the FIA DG not to shift him outside the court’s jurisdiction. It further said that the petitioner had “reliable information and strong apprehension of his custodial killing”. He further said that in addition to his private moments being filmed and sent to the children of the family, the petitioner is being subjected to every possible inhumane treatment. He stated that the “malicious campaign” against the petitioner was “life-threatening and hazardous” and was ongoing. The petitioner’s counsel argued that it was impossible for his client to know the exact number of cases registered against him on singular allegations.