LAHORE - Time and time again, Systems Limited, Pakistan’s leading glob­al SI company, has proved itself as a technology leader. The com­pany recently won big at P@SHA ICT Award 2022 held at a hotel.

P@SHA honored Systems Lim­ited in three categories at the ceremony: Services - Top Export­er, Public Sector - Digital Govern­ment, and Services – Corporate Social Responsibility. Every year, P@SHA organizes a gathering of professionals from the IT and ITeS sector and honors those who have been contributing to the well-being of Pakistan’s IT industry. Systems Limited has a long-standing relationship with P@SHA and was also the indus­try partner sponsor for this year.

Elevated to maintain its posi­tion, Systems Limited was yet again awarded for being the top IT exporter. The company was also honored for its contribution to digitally transforming busi­ness processes of the Higher Ed­ucation Commission (HEC) and initiative for increasing IT aware­ness, women empowerment, IT upskilling, and reskilling for fu­ture readiness of the workforce to revolutionize the IT landscape through IT Mustakbil Program.