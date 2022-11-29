LAHORE - Time and time again, Systems Limited, Pakistan’s leading global SI company, has proved itself as a technology leader. The company recently won big at P@SHA ICT Award 2022 held at a hotel.
P@SHA honored Systems Limited in three categories at the ceremony: Services - Top Exporter, Public Sector - Digital Government, and Services – Corporate Social Responsibility. Every year, P@SHA organizes a gathering of professionals from the IT and ITeS sector and honors those who have been contributing to the well-being of Pakistan’s IT industry. Systems Limited has a long-standing relationship with P@SHA and was also the industry partner sponsor for this year.
Elevated to maintain its position, Systems Limited was yet again awarded for being the top IT exporter. The company was also honored for its contribution to digitally transforming business processes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and initiative for increasing IT awareness, women empowerment, IT upskilling, and reskilling for future readiness of the workforce to revolutionize the IT landscape through IT Mustakbil Program.