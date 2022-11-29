Share:

SARGODHA - Factory area police on Monday claimed to have arrested three bike-lifter and recovered six motor­cycles from them during a crackdown launched in the district. A spokesperson for police said that in line with special directives of Dis­trict Police Officer M Tariq Aziz, Factory area police, under the supervision of Station House Officer Javaid Gull conducted a raid and nabbed three bike-lifter, besides recovering six mo­torcycles from their pos­session.Police sent them behind the bars after regis­tering a case against them.