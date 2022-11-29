SARGODHA - Factory area police on Monday claimed to have arrested three bike-lifter and recovered six motorcycles from them during a crackdown launched in the district. A spokesperson for police said that in line with special directives of District Police Officer M Tariq Aziz, Factory area police, under the supervision of Station House Officer Javaid Gull conducted a raid and nabbed three bike-lifter, besides recovering six motorcycles from their possession.Police sent them behind the bars after registering a case against them.
November 29, 2022
