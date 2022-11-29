Share:

HYDERABAD - A Section Officer of Traffic Police has been booked for allegedly taking away 12 traffic challan books. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Section Officer City Sub Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob Bahlum, nomi­nating Sub Inspector Ghulam Hussain Unar for the alleged offense. According to the FIR, Unar remained posted in the City Section from January 1, 2021, to November 2, 2022. Although the case has been lodged, Unar has not been arrested so far. He was issued 14 challan books but he submitted only 2 of those books to the authorities. The DIG Hy­derabad Peer Muhammad Shah took notice of the matter after it was reported in the press and he ordered an inquiry.