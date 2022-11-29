Share:

ISLAMABAD - the tehreek-i-taliban Pakistan (ttP) on Monday called off the ceasefire agreed with the government in June last and ordered its militants to stage attacks across the country, according to a statement from the group. “As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country,” the statement said while addressing its militants. The decision, it stated, was taken after “a series of non-stop attacks were launched by the military organisations in Lakki Marwat district”. The banned group said it had repeatedly warned the people of Pakistan and “continued to be patient so that the negotiations process is not sabotaged at least by us. But the army and intelligence agencies did not stop and continued the attacks. Now our retaliatory attacks will also start across the country,” the statement claimed.