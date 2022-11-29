Share:

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Kha­lid Mehmood Hamdani on Monday said that the police had solved the murder mystery of minor girl and arrested her two brothers on mur­der charges.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines here, he said that 10-year-old Eman Fatima, daugh­ter of M Ramzan, was kidnapped from Chak No 467-GB. Herparents reported the incident to City Sam­mundri police.

Meanwhile, special teams, un­der supervision of SSP Operations, were constituted which recovered the body of ill-fated girl from the rooftop of victim girl’s neighbour.

Policetook seven people in­cluding Muneeb, Haseeb, Habib, Saad, Abdul Wahhab, Arshad and Muaz into custody over suspi­cion. However, during interroga­tion, 16-year-old accused Muneeb of the same mohallah confessed his crime after committing rape, whereas his brother Haseeb as­sisted him in the offence. Policear­rested the accused while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Meanwhile, a youth was elec­trocuted in the limits of Noor­purThal police station, Sargodha on Monday.Rescue-1122 said that 29-year-old M Muneer,resident of­NoorpurThal city,touched 11-KV live electricity wires passing over the roof of his house and suffered fatal electric shock.He died on the spot. Policehanded the body over to the heirs after completing medi­colegal formalities.

TWO KILLED, 33 INJURED IN FOUR INCIDENTS

Two persons were killed, while 33 received injuries in four sepa­rate incidents during past 24 hours in Faisalabad. Rescue 1122 spokes­man said here on Monday that a speeding dumper vehicle hit a wom­an pedestrian Bibi Rani, 60,resident of Chak no238,Awanwala near Model City Satiana Road and killed her on the spot.

In another incident, Ali Abbas, 21,resident of Layyah, was burnt to death when he fell into the oven while preparing ‘chappati’ at a brick kiln near Chak 240-GB.

Separately,at least 13 people re­ceived injuries when the stage in the sports ground of Government High School Dijkotcollapsed.Among the injured included Khalid (31), Zeeshan Ali (24), Bilal (29), Ehsan Iqbal (27), Rizwan Ali (25), Ali Za­far, Abu Bakar Dogar, Qaim Din, At­eeq (25), Ali Raza (28), M Shahbaz, Bilal and Rizwan Ghaus.

Meanwhile, a speeding bus turned turtle while saving a motorcycle on Jhumra Road near Chak 153-GB Sahianwala. As a result, 20 people received injuries. They were identi­fied as M Mohsin (17), M Akash (14), Ahmad Ali (15), Shah Zaib (19), Zu­naira (22), Zahid (27), Gulnaz (22), Sameer (25), Sohail (22), Mubashir Azeem (30), Bilal (23), Naeem (30), Khalid (50), Sardaran (50), Sehrish (23), Asama (20), Shehnaz (35), Rasoolan (50), Abdul Qadir (70) and Nabeel (25). The victims were shifted to hospital.

Rescue 1122 shifted all the in­jured to hospitals for treatment whereas the police took the bod­ies into custody while further in­vestigation was under progress, he added.

Moreover, Sargodha police ar­rested 12 criminals and recov­ered narcotics and weapons from their possession.The teams of dif­ferent police stations raided and nabbed 12 criminals and recov­ered 13 pistols,7 guns,9 repeat­ers, threeKalashnikovs,119 liters wine,344 grams hashish and a number of bullets from them.The arrested accused were identified as Naeem,Tahir,Khalid, Jamshid, Jameel, Nabeel, Saleem, Waqas, Waqar, Shahid,Akhlaaq and Majeed.