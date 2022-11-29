Share:

UNITED NATIONS - The United Na­tions on Monday expressed “great concern” over the announcement by the Teh­reek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to end the ceasefire agreed with the government in June and resume attacks across the country, saying the move was “most unfor­tunate”. “I personally haven’t seen those reports, but obvi­ously, any action that leads to increased violence that could lead to an increase in acts of terrorism and in­crease suffering for civilians is something that is of great concern to us,” UN Secre­tary-General’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York. TTP has been responsible for hundreds of attacks and thousands of deaths since emerging in 2007.