PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority established the rich Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion in Lok-Mela on Friday at Shakarparian in Islamabad, which continues to draw local and foreign visitors, tourists, and families. The KP pavilion features skilled artisans and craftsmen and women from across the province, including Dera Ismail Khan, Hazara, Malakand, and merged districts.