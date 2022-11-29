Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda won the men’s and women’s titles in the 67th National Track Cycling Championship 2022, organized by Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), here at the Cycling Velodrome of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday. In men’s elite category, Wapda won the first position with 90 points, KP secured second and Punjab earned the third position. Balochistan stood fourth, POF Wah bagged fifth and Sindh claimed sixth position. Wapda’s Aqib Shah was adjudged as the best male cyclist of the event with four gold medals. In women’s elite, Wapda won the first position followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rajiya Shabbir of Wapda was declared the best cyclist of the championship. Adnan Aziz of Bikestan and Fatima were declared champions in men’s and women’s junior categories. PCF President Syed Azhar Shah, Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair, Col Asif Dar (R) and Special Olympics’ Anees Sheikh distributed prizes among the winners. PCA President Adnan Ehsan Khan, Secretary Shahzada Butt, players and their families were also present there. The PCF high-ups thanked the Pakistan Sports Board for providing facility of Cycling Velodrome and urged the sports authorities to upgrade this facility into an international-standard velodrome to help Pak players prepare for ternational events .