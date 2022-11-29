Share:

LAHORE - A special web portal (web3.punjab.gov.pk/) was launched on Monday for the reg­istration of Web 3.0 contributors includ­ing researchers, scientists and IT industry experts. National and international com­panies working with Web 3.0 technology will also be able to submit their valuable feedback through the portal. The portal was launched during the first meeting of the high-powered committee constituted by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Adoption of Web 3.0 in the province. The meeting, held at Arfa Soft­ware Technology Park (ASTP), was pre­sided by Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari and Punjab Information Technol­ogy (IT) Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid. The distinguished members of the commit­tee including PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider, Policy and Domain Expert Dr. Hus­sain Nadim, ICT industry experts includ­ing Anooshay Shaigan, Sabina Zafar, Badar Khushnood and Faisal Chaudhry were pres­ent in the meeting. Others included NetSol CEO Salim Ghauri, Systems CEO Asif Pir, Techlogix CEO Salman Akhtar, STEPS CEO Umar Farooq, P@SHA Chairman Zohaib Khan, ITU VC Dr. Sarfraz Khurshid, repre­sentatives from SBP, NBP, BOP, FBR, SECP and PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif.