LAHORE - A special web portal (web3.punjab.gov.pk/) was launched on Monday for the registration of Web 3.0 contributors including researchers, scientists and IT industry experts. National and international companies working with Web 3.0 technology will also be able to submit their valuable feedback through the portal. The portal was launched during the first meeting of the high-powered committee constituted by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Adoption of Web 3.0 in the province. The meeting, held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), was presided by Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari and Punjab Information Technology (IT) Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid. The distinguished members of the committee including PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider, Policy and Domain Expert Dr. Hussain Nadim, ICT industry experts including Anooshay Shaigan, Sabina Zafar, Badar Khushnood and Faisal Chaudhry were present in the meeting. Others included NetSol CEO Salim Ghauri, Systems CEO Asif Pir, Techlogix CEO Salman Akhtar, STEPS CEO Umar Farooq, P@SHA Chairman Zohaib Khan, ITU VC Dr. Sarfraz Khurshid, representatives from SBP, NBP, BOP, FBR, SECP and PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif.
