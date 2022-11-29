Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government spokesperson Massarat Jam­shed Cheema said the youth must play a proactive role for development and prosperity of the coun­try. She was addressing a seminar on “Informa­tion and Communication Technologies and Socio-Political Empowerment: Local and international media discourses”, organised by the Punjab Uni­versity School of Communication Studies, Depart­ment of Communication and Media Research, in collaboration with Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chair, at Khurana Auditorium, School of Chemistry, on Monday. Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Professor Dr Khalid Mehmood, School of Communication Studies Director Professor Dr. Nosheena Saleem, senior analyst Orya Maqbool Jan, Turkiye Urdu Executive Editor Muhammad Hassan, Professor Dr Mian Hanan Ahmed, senior faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event. She said the dream of rule of Constitution could be fulfilled in Pakistan with freedom of expression, adding that due to the social media, Pakistan’s positive role had been helped to be brought before the world. She said that people are being misguided through adver­tisements which was a cause of disaster. She said that it was the responsibility of leadership to give direction to people. Oriya Maqbool Jan said that 97 per cent of the media around the world was ruled by five companies, who use the media to ful­fill their agenda. He said that history would never forgive people, who misguided their own nations on the basis of capital. He said the powerful circles introduced their culture through the media and education system.

Muhammad Hassan said that the youth should use technology to fight the Western agenda. He said that Russia and Ukraine could be discussed in the media but there were restrictions on talk­ing about Kashmir and Burhan Wani.

Khalid Mahmood said that the social media had changed the political, social and economic life­style of society. He said despite all censorship on the social media, one could convey his message to the others. He said that steps were needed to stop fake news and false information on the social me­dia. Dr Nosheena Saleem said that students of the Punjab University were talented, who were play­ing an active role in highlighting the real issues. She said the mainstream media was still consid­ered reliable by the people. Later, souvenirs were presented to the guests.