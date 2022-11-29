Share:

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agri­culture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri has called upon the youth to

realize their responsibilities and play their due role in the development of the country. The youth have a major role in development and Pakistan is a fortunate country whose major­ity population consists of youth, he said. He said this while ad­dressing an event titled “Fly High 2022” regarding the career coun­seling of youth and graduates organized by the University on Monday in collaboration with In­dus Youth Welfare Organization.

Dr Fateh Marri said that no development can be achieved without education and active par­ticipation of stakeholders, par­ticularly of youth. Pakistan is one of the fortunate countries in the world, which has a majority pop­ulation of young people, he said and added that unfortunately 29 percent of the youth are illiterate and for them unemployment has become a serious problem.

According to a recent study, he informed that 64 percent of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30 and only 39 out of 100 youths are gainfully employed, while the remaining are neither employed nor looking for em­ployment. He said that the youth should use their talents and make efforts for personal business and employment in the private sector. Professor Dr. Tahmina Nagraj said agriculture is a very big sector and youth can create employment opportunities for themselves and others by developing their ideas as entrepreneurs. Abdul­lah Veesar, leader of Indus Youth Organization said that prime ob­jective of this programme was to initiate career counseling for the students of Sindh Agriculture University, Colleges and Schools of Tando Jam, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpurkhas and the sur­rounding areas. He said that the youth of Sindh possessed a lot of talent and the industry as well as academia can play a role to help them in business with em­ployment for the youth. Earlier, keynote motivational speakers from the School of Leadership Karachi and local community leaders trained 300 participants and students from more than 20 schools and colleges