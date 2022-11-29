KARACHI - Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has joined hands with Careem, the ride-hailing pioneer in Pakistan, to provide digital payment solutions to captains in Pakistan. Through this partnership, Zindigi and Careem will issue co-branded debit cards to Careem captains, which will be used for fastering daily payouts and fund withdrawals via ATMs and POS terminals across the country. This partnership is aimed at providing Careem captains with the financial freedom to access their Careem earnings instantly using the Zindigi App. Captains will also be able to utilize the complete product suite of the Zindigi App
