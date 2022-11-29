Share:

KARACHI - Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has joined hands with Careem, the ride-hailing pioneer in Pakistan, to provide digital payment so­lutions to captains in Pakistan. Through this partnership, Zindigi and Careem will issue co-branded debit cards to Careem captains, which will be used for fastering daily payouts and fund withdraw­als via ATMs and POS terminals across the country. This partner­ship is aimed at providing Ca­reem captains with the financial freedom to access their Careem earnings instantly using the Zindigi App. Captains will also be able to utilize the complete prod­uct suite of the Zindigi App