GANDHINAGAR - At least 24 people died in lightning strikes during un­seasonal rainfall in India’s western state of Gujarat. According to Kashmir Me­dia Service, the state expe­rienced a large number of lightning strikes on Sunday, which killed about 71 ani­mals and damaged 29 hous­es, the state emergency op­eration centre said. At least 23 people also sustained in­juries, the officials added on Monday afternoon.