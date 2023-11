PESHAWAR - A Judge of the Anti-Cor­ruption Court, Nasrullah Khan Gandapur, on Tues­day, granted bail to four officers of the NADRA Mohmand district office in the issuance of a fake CNICs case. The judge or­dered the release of the accused, including two Assistant Directors, a Su­perintendent, and a Dep­uty Superintendent, who were earlier sent to jail. The accused were of­ficers of NADRA offic­es located in Mohmand tribal district and alleg­edly issued 10 fake iden­tity cards to non-natives.