A dozen dead in storm across Russia, Ukraine and Moldova

MOSCOW-Hurricane force winds, snowfall and flooding that swept parts of southern Russia, Ukraine and Moldova left at least 13 people dead Tuesday and almost two million without power, authorities said. Dubbed the ‘storm of the century’ by Russian media, the violent weather has lashed the southern regions of Dagestan, Krasnodar and Rostov, as well as the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea since Sunday. President Vladimir Putin has been following reports of the “meteorological disasters” and ordered the government to take measures to help the affected regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

Russia’s energy ministry said about 1.9 million people were affected by power cuts.