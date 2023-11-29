Aerial firing incident occurred outside residence of Ex-MPA

KARACHI - An incident of aerial firing occurred outside the residence of former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdul Rasheed of Jamat-e-Islami in Lyari-Bihar Colony on Tuesday, causing panic in the area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. According to the City district police spokesperson, the incident appears to be an act of intimidation. Upon receiving information about the incident, SHO Chakiwara and a police team immediately rushed to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that aerial firing took place in the street where the former MPA resides. However, no bullet marks were found on the walls of his residence or any other surrounding structures. Police recovered two 9mm pistol shells from the spot and seized them as evidence. They are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects. A report has been filed based on the statement of the former MPA. The incident has caused concern among residents of the area, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. They are also taking steps to enhance security in the area.