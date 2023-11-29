Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Aerial firing incident occurred outside residence of Ex-MPA

Agencies
November 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - An incident of aerial firing oc­curred outside the residence of former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdul Rasheed of Jamat-e-Islami in Lyari-Bihar Colony on Tuesday, causing panic in the area. Fortunately, no ca­sualties were reported. Ac­cording to the City district police spokesperson, the in­cident appears to be an act of intimidation. Upon receiv­ing information about the incident, SHO Chakiwara and a police team immediately rushed to the scene. Prelimi­nary investigations revealed that aerial firing took place in the street where the for­mer MPA resides. However, no bullet marks were found on the walls of his residence or any other surrounding structures. Police recovered two 9mm pistol shells from the spot and seized them as evidence. They are also ex­amining CCTV footage from the area to identify the sus­pects. A report has been filed based on the statement of the former MPA. The incident has caused concern among resi­dents of the area, and police are urging anyone with in­formation to come forward. They are also taking steps to enhance security in the area. 

Cartoon

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1701147506.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023