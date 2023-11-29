Aerial firing incident occurred outside residence of Ex-MPA

KARACHI - An incident of aerial firing oc­curred outside the residence of former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdul Rasheed of Jamat-e-Islami in Lyari-Bihar Colony on Tuesday, causing panic in the area. Fortunately, no ca­sualties were reported. Ac­cording to the City district police spokesperson, the in­cident appears to be an act of intimidation. Upon receiv­ing information about the incident, SHO Chakiwara and a police team immediately rushed to the scene. Prelimi­nary investigations revealed that aerial firing took place in the street where the for­mer MPA resides. However, no bullet marks were found on the walls of his residence or any other surrounding structures. Police recovered two 9mm pistol shells from the spot and seized them as evidence. They are also ex­amining CCTV footage from the area to identify the sus­pects. A report has been filed based on the statement of the former MPA. The incident has caused concern among resi­dents of the area, and police are urging anyone with in­formation to come forward. They are also taking steps to enhance security in the area.