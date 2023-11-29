An Enduring Partnership

The meeting of the Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Muhammad Al-Mutair, and Pakistan’s military leadership here at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi signifies the strong defence relations between the two countries. Earlier this year in February, joint military exercises were also held between the two forces. Pakistan has, over the years, trained the Saudi land forces in combat. In addition, Saudi Arabia is a buyer of arms and ammunition produced in Pakistan.

Defence cooperation has sustained the test of time between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Regular meetings between the military leadership on both sides suggest a strong exchange of discussion on all relevant matters. In this particular meeting, alongside defence cooperation, the situation in the Middle East was also discussed. Being an important partner of Pakistan, and with a history of shared values based on religion, defence cooperation makes the ties stronger and unbreakable. In January, Pakistan’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Asim Munir, paid his visit to Saudi Arabia.

These regular two-way visits and exchanges are a testimony of the bilateral relations being strategic in nature. Just before this current visit, the Imam e Kaaba was on a 4-day visit to Pakistan and met all the important political and military leadership of the country. The Imam’s visit was very close to people’s hearts and represented the cultural affinity primarily derived from a common religion.

The appreciation expressed by the visiting dignitary, the Commander of RSLF, for Pakistan’s role in counterterrorism efforts and the sacrifices made underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in maintaining regional peace. Pakistan has trained Saudi forces in counter-terror combat specifically. As a return, Saudi Arabia has remained very steadfast and consistent, standing by Pakistan even in the most isolated phases of the latter’s foreign relations.

The affirmation of strategic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia emphasises the depth of their relationship. From defence and military cooperation to investment in various economic sectors to hosting Pakistani skilled workforce, the bilateral ties are not just friendly but a strategic asset as well.