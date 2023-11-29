Armed men open fire on college bus , injuring two students

LAHORE - During wee hours of a night between Monday and Tuesday two armed assailant travelling in a unidentified Suzuki car abruptly opened fire on a private college bus near Sundar Multan road Lahore, injuring two female students. The victims identified as Ayesha and Nimra sustained life threatening injuries during the armed assault.a case of the incident has been registered under the plaintiff of one of the injured girl brother. The unidentified armed individuals targeted the private college bus carrying the students to a trip to Kashmir from Pattoki. The victims were shifted to general hospital following the armed attack. According to the hospital sources Ayesha’s condition was severely critical as one of the bullet pierced into her skull leaving her in prolonged unconscious known as coma. The bullet hasn’t been pulled out of skull by the doctors till the filing of this report. The other victim Nimra who was hit in the arm was relatively in stable condition and is going through under medical treatment. Following the incident the police and rescue teams promptly reached the spot and shifted the injured students to general hospital for medical attention. According to police sources the incident is being investigated as authorities collected potent evidence from the crime scene to hunt down the armed assailants. The unidentified vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene leaving no trace behind, and despite the ongoing efforts the police have yet to track down the vehicle . Police sources told the The Nation that the police is trying hard to locate the vehicle and the armed attacker through geo fencing and human intelligence. An FIR has been lodged at the Sundar police station based on the complaint filed by Ayesha’s brother. The registered FIR states that armed assailants attacked the vehicle with motives to cause harm. The bus packed with college students heading towards Kashmir from Patoki came under attack.