ASA meeting wants AWKUM employees’ demands fulfilled

MARDAN - The cabinet meeting of Academic Staff Association (ASA) Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan was held on Tuesday and condemned what it called the vice-chancellor’s obstinacy and not giving Disparity Reduction Allowance 2022 and Adhoc Relief Allowance 2023 to the employees and teachers.

The meeting was chaired by association president Dr Zafar Hayat Khan. The cabinet decided to convene a general body meeting tomorrow (November 30) to chalk out the future course of action.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors and Lecturers Association (KPPLA) announced their support to Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Employees Association for their demands.

Prof Hayat Shah, KPPLA president, announced support to Awkum’s protesting employees during a visit to the main campus.

Speaking at a demonstration of employees, he said that demands of employees be immediately fulfilled, particularly a probe into concerning alleged unlawful exchanges and promotions and controversial dismissals.

“The VC’s decisions regarding employee terminations and administrative extensions are causing concern, impacting university operations significantly,” he added.

He said the closure of university offices has disrupted educational activities, affecting students at AWKUM.

The KPPLA leader condemned the university administration, especially the vice-chancellor, for not taking immediate action to resolve issues including 35% salary increase for employees and implementation of the DRA allowance.