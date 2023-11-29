Bowling to Pakistan's top order batters would be a challenge: Todd Murphy

Australian cricketer Todd Murphy expressed his anticipation and excitement as he gears up to face Pakistan in the upcoming cricketing summer, highlighting the formidable challenges that lie ahead.

"Bowling to Pakistan's top order batters would be a challenge," acknowledged Murphy, emphasizing the skill and prowess of Pakistan's batsmen.

Speaking specifically about Pakistan's captain, Murphy praised Babar Azam, stating, "Babar Azam is a very good player, and Pakistan's top order boasts players with great class. I am not sure if Babar Azam is playing against PM XI, but it would be exciting to bowl against him. It's always great to get a chance to test yourself against a test-playing nation."

Responding to a question regarding Rickey Ponting's recent statement about Pakistan's bowling attack, Todd Murphy stated "Playing against Pakistan would be a huge challenge. Pakistan has a good bowling attack, and I don't agree with the statement that they have a weak bowling attack."

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming series, Murphy expressed that it is a great opportunity for him to start the cricketing summer. "It's always a great opportunity to play in front of family, friends, and fans. The atmosphere and support make it a special experience," he added.

Acknowledging the strength of the Australian team's opposition, Murphy noted, "Nathan Lyon is a top-class player. He always provides a lot of wisdom, and playing alongside him is a great learning experience."