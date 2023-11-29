Call to unlock private sector’s potential to boost exports to $100b

LAHORE-A combination of sound policies, improved regulatory framework and enabling business environment will help to unlock the private sector’s immense potential in order to boost the nation’s exports to $100 billion in next two years. This was stated by Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) chairman Shahzad Ali Malik (SI) while speaking to journalists on Tuesday. According to him, Pakistan’s private sector has witnessed unprecedented growth and shown remarkable resilience in the face of difficult business environment.

Malik, the founder of Rice Exporters Association Pakistan and former president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has recently been nominated as a member of the export advisory committee announced by commerce minister Dr Gohar Ejaz. “I am confident that the initiatives taken recently by the caretaker government and the commerce ministry to improve the industry’s competitiveness and create a business-friendly environment in the country will go a long way in bolstering the country’s exports, as well as contribute significantly to the overall economic prosperity,” he maintained. He said the minister’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment has instilled confidence in the private sector, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship. “The minister has played a pivotal role in implementing policies that prioritize trade facilitation, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and promote a culture of collaboration between the public and private sector. His proactive approach has resulted in the streamlining of export processes, making it easier for enterprises to explore international markets,” he said.