Commerce ministry constitutes 21-member Export Advisory Council

LAHORE - The Federal Ministry of Commerce has constituted a 21-member “Export Advisory Council” (for non-textile sectors), having 14 members from the private sector and seven members from the public sector, with Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz as its convener/chairman. The advisory council has been entrusted with the task of providing recommendations to the Ministry on matters affecting exports and proposing measures for export enhancement. Leading rice exporter, CEO of the Guard Agricultural Research and Services Shahzad Ali Malik who also has been nominated from the private sector hailing this initiative of the federal commerce minister said that the combination of sound policies, improved regulatory framework and enabling business environment would help to unlock the private sector’s immense potential in order to boost the nation’s exports to $100 billion in next two years. Shahzad Ali Malik, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) while talking to a select group of journalists here on Tuesday, said that Pakistan’s private sector had witnessed unprecedented growth and shown remarkable resilience in the face of difficult business environment. “I am confident that the initiatives taken by the caretaker government and the commerce ministry to improve the industry’s competitiveness and create a business-friendly environment in the country will go a long way in bolstering the country’s exports, as well as contribute significantly to the overall economic prosperity,” he maintained. He said the minister’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment had instilled confidence in private sector, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship. “The minister had played a pivotal role in implementing policies that prioritize trade facilitation, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and promote a culture of collaboration between public and private sector. His proactive approach has resulted in streamlining of export processes, making it easier for enterprises to explore international markets,” he said.