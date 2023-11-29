Commissioner Rawalpindi announces compensation, financial assistance for victims of RTA

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha on Tuesday announced compensation and financial assistance for the two deceased and three injured members of polio team which met a tragic road traffic accident in Adiala, informed a spokesman on Tuesday. He directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Department to personally visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) to enquire about health of three members polio team who got injured in a road traffic accident two days ago. The commissioner also announced ckkpensation of Rs 50000 each for the injured members of polio team while Rs 100000 would be paid to those polio workers who died in the accident. He also expressed his sorrow with the families of two other polio workers who died in the tragic road traffic accident in Adiala Village. “The hardworking workers of polio teams are our real assets and the government will provide them financial assistance,” he said adding that the polio teams are putting their lives into danger to eliminate the lethal virus from the province.

Meanwhile, CEO Health Department Dr Ijaz told media that the condition of a female polio worker namely Saliha Aftab is critical who is undergoing treatment in BBH. However, the condition of other two polio workers namely Subhan and Yasmin Firdous is stated out of danger. It may be noted that two polio workers Muhammad Maskin and Yasmin Akhter died in a road traffic accident while three others injured in Adiala Village.