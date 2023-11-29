Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DPO holds open court

APP
November 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held an “Open Kutchery” at Saddar Daska police station. The SHO, investigation officers of relevant cases, plaintiffs of serious cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it.

The DPO issued orders to officers to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs on merit. Departmental action orders were issued against officers who were neglecting their duties. He said that the aim of open kutcheries is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems on their doorsteps.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1701147506.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023