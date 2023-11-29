DPO holds open court

SIALKOT - District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held an “Open Kutchery” at Saddar Daska police station. The SHO, investigation officers of relevant cases, plaintiffs of serious cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it.

The DPO issued orders to officers to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs on merit. Departmental action orders were issued against officers who were neglecting their duties. He said that the aim of open kutcheries is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems on their doorsteps.