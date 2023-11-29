ECP adjourns plea seeking removal of Imran as PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as the party chairman, till December 5. The four-member ECP bench, head­ed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja continued hearing Khalid Mehmood’s case. The counsel representing Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) requested an extension until next week to submit the response as a copy of the petition had not been provided.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that, as per ECP records, a copy had been furnished to PTI. The case’s hearing was postponed until Wednesday, but the lawyer urged for a further adjournment to next week, citing their engagement in intra-party elections.

The Election Commission member questioned the procedure for intera-party matters. Subse­quently, the lawyer was instructed by the Election Commission to submit the power of attorney.

Petitioner, Khalid Mehmood Khan, had submit­ted a plea seeking removal of the PTI chairman from his party position.