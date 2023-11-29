Electioneering yet to take place

ISLAMABAD - February 2024 in the country will surely be different and difficult for political factions, owing to the country’s tumultuous political landscape, as the leadership is still confused to award the party tickets for the upcoming general elections.
Unlike previous elections in Pakistan, elections festivity bustle this time before the polls have yet to gain momentum. As the general polls are just two months away, the political parties are still indecisive to award the tickets to the nominees.
Both the ‘turncoats and loyalists’ from different constituencies are yet to receive formal indications from party leadership to contest from their party’s platform. Some third-tier politicians are seen in the media switching their loyalties but no promise has been made to give party tickets to them, background discussions with parties’ members revealed.
The regular turncoats, this time for the upcoming polls, may face tough circumstances to get the tickets as previously they had not faced such difficult time to get space in the parties.
Some politicians from Punjab, famous for changing their loyalties and contesting polls from different parties in every election, are trying to approach leadership of former ruling parties [PML-N and PPP] to get any assurance so that they start a proper campaign in their constituencies. Political pundits also consider this assurance by the party as a last hurdle before formally starting their election campaign. They viewed that the leadership is also still indecisive that the general election will be held on schedule.
In one of the episodes before the polls, some insiders shared that a large number of PTI’s dissidents are also sending messages to the PML-N leadership to fulfil their promises made with them. A long list of political aspirants, according to the information gathered by this newspaper, earlier contested from PTI would get tickets from PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party in coming month.
These PTI’s dissidents including Afzal Dhandala, Qasim Noon, Amjad Farooq Khosa, Ahmed Yar Hiraj, Sikandar Bosan, Khwaja Sheraz, former opposition leader in the national assembly Raja Riaz, Noor Alam Khan, Basit Sultan, and some others will be awarded tickets in December. A large number of these PTI’s dissidents have submitted their willingness to contest the polls as the submission of assets details to the Election Commission of Pakistan will clear the situation.
Some insiders claimed that Khusro Bukhtiar, Amir Dogar, Niaz Jhakar, Raza Hayat Hiraj and Mustafa Khar will not prefer to contest the polls from their previous political party.
Main players have increased parleys with other parties’ heads and this activity will gain momentum in the next month. They will decide about seat-adjustments and other matters before the polls.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has also recently announced to contest in the polls all over the country. The party will make an effort to save its election symbol by conducting intra-party polls.
The election schedule has been announced but there is still a debate in the media and other circles that the general polls might not be held on February 8.