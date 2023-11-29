Elements causing smog not to be tolerated:CCPO

LAHORE - Lahore Police is active against electricity thieves and smog-causing elements. In this year, 20,867 cases of electricity theft have been registered and 14,050 arrests have been made, while 590 cases have been registered and 482 persons have also been nabbed involved in causing air pollution. This was disclosed by the CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana in a statement issued here today. He said that 3904 cases of electricity theft have been registered in Iqbal Town Division. Similarly, 3659 cases in Sadar Division, 4867 cases in Cantt Division, Model Town. 2789 cases have been registered in the division, 4127 cases in the city division and 1521 cases in the Civil Lines Division. While Lahore Police took action against the elements causing air pollution, 31 cases of smog were registered in Iqbal Town Division, 57 cases in Sadar Division, 161 in Cantt Division, 180 in Model Town Division, 103 in City Division while 58 cases were registered in Civil Lines Division. CCPO Lahore while issuing instructions said that Lahore Police in collaboration with LESCO and district administration, should step up the crackdown against electricity thieves and strict action will be taken against people involved. Bilal Siddique Kamyana warned that elements that cause smog must be dealt with an iron hand and indiscriminate actions are being taken against the elements polluting the environment. He appealed to Lahorites to prove themselves as responsible citizens and strictly follow the government instructions regarding remedy measures of Smog strictly.