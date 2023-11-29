Ending exploitation

Despite concerted efforts and legislation aimed at eradicating the practice of child labour, it continues to plague our society, robbing countless children of their childhood and a chance for a brighter future.
The complex factors contributing to child labour, such as poverty, lack of access to education, and weak enforcement of labour laws, as mentioned in your report, are worrying. The long-term consequences are equally troubling, perpetuating the cycle of poverty and societal issues.
Child labour is not a new problem in Pakistan, and its implications are far-reaching, affecting the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of these vulnerable young individuals. The reasons behind the prevalence of child labour in Pakistan are complex, including poverty, lack of access to education, weak enforcement of labor laws, and a shortage of alternative opportunities for families struggling to make ends meet. The consequences of child labour are equally complex, leading to a perpetuation of the cycle of poverty, unfulfilled potential, and long-term societal issues.
It is crucial for us as a nation to acknowledge this problem and take comprehensive steps to address it. The government must bolster its efforts to enforce child labour laws and regulations, with a particular focus on industries where child labour is most prevalent. Additionally, there should be initiatives to provide support to impoverished families to ensure that sending their children to work is not the only option available to them.
Education plays a vital role in breaking the cycle of child labour. Ensuring that every child in Pakistan has access to quality education is imperative. This requires a concerted effort from the government, civil society, and the private sector to create and maintain safe, conducive learning environments. Scholarship programs and incentives for families to send their children to school should also be promoted.
It is high time that we collectively address the grave issue of child labour in Pakistan. Every child deserves a childhood free from exploitation and an opportunity to build a brighter future. We, as a society, must prioritise the welfare of our children and take meaningful steps to put an end to this inhumane practice.
ALVINA ATHER,
Karachi.