Ending exploitation

Despite concerted efforts and legislation aimed at eradicat­ing the practice of child labour, it continues to plague our soci­ety, robbing countless children of their childhood and a chance for a brighter future.

The complex factors contribut­ing to child labour, such as pov­erty, lack of access to education, and weak enforcement of labour laws, as mentioned in your report, are worrying. The long-term con­sequences are equally troubling, perpetuating the cycle of poverty and societal issues.

Child labour is not a new prob­lem in Pakistan, and its implica­tions are far-reaching, affecting the physical, mental, and emotion­al well-being of these vulnerable young individuals. The reasons behind the prevalence of child la­bour in Pakistan are complex, in­cluding poverty, lack of access to education, weak enforcement of labor laws, and a shortage of al­ternative opportunities for fami­lies struggling to make ends meet. The consequences of child labour are equally complex, leading to a perpetuation of the cycle of pover­ty, unfulfilled potential, and long-term societal issues.

It is crucial for us as a nation to acknowledge this problem and take comprehensive steps to ad­dress it. The government must bolster its efforts to enforce child labour laws and regulations, with a particular focus on industries where child labour is most prev­alent. Additionally, there should be initiatives to provide support to impoverished families to en­sure that sending their children to work is not the only option avail­able to them.

Education plays a vital role in breaking the cycle of child labour. Ensuring that every child in Pak­istan has access to quality educa­tion is imperative. This requires a concerted effort from the govern­ment, civil society, and the pri­vate sector to create and maintain safe, conducive learning environ­ments. Scholarship programs and incentives for families to send their children to school should also be promoted.

It is high time that we collective­ly address the grave issue of child labour in Pakistan. Every child deserves a childhood free from exploitation and an opportuni­ty to build a brighter future. We, as a society, must prioritise the welfare of our children and take meaningful steps to put an end to this inhumane practice.

ALVINA ATHER,

Karachi.