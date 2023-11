ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Europe­an Union Commissioner for International Partnerships JuttaUrpilainen on Tuesday discussed the ongoing develop­ment cooperation engagement between Pakistan and the EU. The foreign minister met the EU Commissioner in Brussels, the Foreign Office Spokesper­son posted on X. They also agreed to intensify collabora­tion under the EU flagship proj­ects, including Global Gateway and Horizon Europe.