Gohar to be Imran’s candidate for PTI chief post: Marwat

LAHORE - Barrister Gohar Khan will be the candidate for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman­ship, PTI Senior Vice-Presi­dent Sher Afzal Marwat con­firmed late Tuesday.

“Barrister Gohar will be the PTI’s candidate for chairman­ship. The PTI chairman [Im­ran] has said that Gohar will be his candidate for the post,” Marwat said during his con­versation with a private news channel, as Imran remains in Adiala jail facing legal battle while the party elections are set to be held by the end of this week.

Although several party leaders had confirmed that, in a rather surprising development, Imran would not be contesting the intra-party elections, they had claimed that the final candidate would be an­nounced later on.

This development will mark an end to Imran’s tenure at the key position since the party’s forma­tion more than two decades back.

The PTI’s Core Committee on Monday last had given formal approval to hold the intra-party polls within the time frame of 20 days given by the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP). If the party does not follow the orders, it will lose its bat sym­bol. The reason behind Imran’s nonparticipation is his disqualification as a parliamentarian for five years in the Toshakhana case since he was found to be involved in “corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he accrued from the national exchequer wilfully and intentionally”. Despite Marwat and other leaders’ announcement, the PTI had claimed that there were no such plans for Imran to step down from his position. The PTI, in a statement on X, strongly rebutted the “speculations” over the election of a new party chairman. “Discussions are ongoing on all the important issues regarding the holding of intra-party elections,” it added.