Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Govt to support ECP for ensuring free, fair elections, says Solangi

Says ECP to fulfill its responsibility to conduct fair, transparent and impartial elections

Agencies
November 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Federal Minister for Informa­tion, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Tues­day said under Article 218(3) of the Constitu­tion, the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) would fulfill its responsibility to con­duct fair, transparent and impartial elections and the government would support it.

Talking to media persons here, he said that there were a total of 280 articles in the Constitution, not only the article of elections in 90 days, it also had Article 254. “Everyone in Pakistan has free­dom to express opin­ion, complain and criti­cize,” Solangi added. The minister said the freedom that Pakistan People’s Party and other parties had been enjoying, Pakistan Mus­lim League (N) also had same freedom.

He said that the care­taker PM had informed the public about his visit to the United Arab Emirates (AE) last night through a video message. During the visit of the Prime Min­ister, the agreements and memorandums of understanding would be finalized, then the media would be in­formed in that regard, he added. The minister said he had a relation­ship of respect with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari and he could not comment on their statements.

