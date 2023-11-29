Govt to support ECP for ensuring free, fair elections, says Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Informa­tion, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Tues­day said under Article 218(3) of the Constitu­tion, the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) would fulfill its responsibility to con­duct fair, transparent and impartial elections and the government would support it.

Talking to media persons here, he said that there were a total of 280 articles in the Constitution, not only the article of elections in 90 days, it also had Article 254. “Everyone in Pakistan has free­dom to express opin­ion, complain and criti­cize,” Solangi added. The minister said the freedom that Pakistan People’s Party and other parties had been enjoying, Pakistan Mus­lim League (N) also had same freedom.

He said that the care­taker PM had informed the public about his visit to the United Arab Emirates (AE) last night through a video message. During the visit of the Prime Min­ister, the agreements and memorandums of understanding would be finalized, then the media would be in­formed in that regard, he added. The minister said he had a relation­ship of respect with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari and he could not comment on their statements.