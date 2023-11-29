Hamas calls on media outlets to view extent of destruction in Gaza Strip

The Palestinian group Hamas has called on media outlets to increase their presence in the Gaza Strip and view the extent of destruction caused by Israel in the enclave since the war began on Oct. 7.

“We call on journalists and international media agencies to intensify their presence in the Gaza Strip to see the extent of the destruction and signs of genocide committed by the (Israeli) occupation and its Nazi army against children, defenseless civilians and all infrastructure,” it said.

The statement pointed to "the discovery of dozens of bodies of Palestinian civilians under the rubble in the Sabra area and other areas of Gaza City and the extent of the destruction that occurred to the Islamic University, which is one of the most important scientific institutions.”

The group said the destruction “confirms the horror of what the people of Gaza were subjected to in a war of genocide, the goal of which was to push them to exile."

Qatar announced an agreement late Monday to extend an initial four-day humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.