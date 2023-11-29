Industrialists call for reopening of drainage

PESHAWAR - The Hayatabad Industrialists’ Association in Peshawar has urgently appealed to the district administration to address the closure of vital natural drainage allegedly obstructed by an industry owner.
President of the Hayatabad Industrialist’s Association (HIA), Bakhtiar Khan, highlighted the issue in a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar. The letter outlines the significant challenges industries and the community face within the Industrial Estate due to the blockage of this crucial natural drainage.
The closure of the drainage poses severe environmental risks and hazards to the local industrial community, as stated in the letter. Khan emphasized the centuries-old significance of the drainage system, citing its pivotal role in averting water stagnation, floods, and other environmental concerns. He pointed out that since its closure, the accumulation of rainwater has become a pressing issue, causing inundation of nearby industries.