Industrialists call for reopening of drainage

PESHAWAR - The Hayatabad Industri­alists’ Association in Pe­shawar has urgently ap­pealed to the district administration to ad­dress the closure of vital natural drainage alleged­ly obstructed by an in­dustry owner.

President of the Hayatabad Industrial­ist’s Association (HIA), Bakhtiar Khan, highlight­ed the issue in a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Pesha­war. The letter outlines the significant challeng­es industries and the community face within the Industrial Estate due to the blockage of this crucial natural drainage.

The closure of the drainage poses severe environmental risks and hazards to the local in­dustrial community, as stated in the letter. Khan emphasized the centu­ries-old significance of the drainage system, cit­ing its pivotal role in averting water stagna­tion, floods, and other environmental concerns. He pointed out that since its closure, the accumu­lation of rainwater has become a pressing issue, causing inundation of nearby industries.