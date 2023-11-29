Int’l Squash Series 2023 from today 

ISLAMABAD - Serena Hotels in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force and Paki­stan Squash Federation will be organizing International Men & Women Squash Series 2023 here from today (Wednesday) to December 4. In a press confer­ence, PSF Secretary Amir Nawaz said besides Pakistani players, athletes hailing from foreign countries would compete in this event, which carries US$ 12,000 for Men and US$6,000 for Women. The prize money for the men’s championship was USD1805 for the winner and USD1140 for the runner-up. The prize money for the women’s event was USD902 for the win­ner and USD570 for the runner-up. Apart from 25 Pakistani play­ers, a group of 23 international men and women players from four countries (Malaysia, Egypt, Hong Kong and Spain) will also be participating in the event.