Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Iran’s Raisi in Turkey to forge joint response to Gaza war

Agencies
November 29, 2023
ANKARA-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi makes his first official visit to Turkey on Tuesday, hoping to paper over past differences and forge a forceful joint response to Israel’s actions in Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emerged as one of the Muslim world’s most vocal critics of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza in response to Hamas October 7 attack. He has branded Israel a “terrorist state” and called Hamas “a liberation group”. Erdogan has also suggested trying Israeli politicians and military commanders in the International Criminal Court in the Hague. But past meetings between Muslim and Arab leaders -- including talks this month in Riyadh -- have failed to find common ground over what immediate economic and political steps to take.

Agencies

