Jaffar Express rams into tractor-trolley at Sukkur crossing

SUKKUR - The movement of trains remained suspended after Jaffar Express narrowly escaped a disaster near Mando Dero in Sukkur early Tuesday morning. According to the railway officials, a tractor-trolley, loaded with sugarcane, suddenly appeared before the train on, heading from Karachi to Punjab, at a rail crossing. And despite the fact that the driver applied emergency brakes, the train slammed into the trolley. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the accident. Later, heavy machinery was used to clear the track.