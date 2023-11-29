Jaffar Express rams into tractor-trolley at Sukkur crossing

SUKKUR - The movement of trains remained suspended after Jaffar Ex­press narrowly escaped a disaster near Mando Dero in Sukkur early Tuesday morn­ing. According to the railway officials, a tractor-trolley, loaded with sugarcane, sud­denly appeared before the train on, heading from Kara­chi to Punjab, at a rail cross­ing. And despite the fact that the driver applied emergency brakes, the train slammed into the trolley. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the acci­dent. Later, heavy machinery was used to clear the track.