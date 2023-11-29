Khana-e-Farhang holds moot on violation of women’s rights in Gaza

PESHAWAR - In observance of the International Day against Violence against Women, Khana-e-Farhang, Islamic Republic of Iran, Peshawar, organized a conference titled “Reviewing the Violation of Women and Children’s Rights in Gaza from Diverse Perspectives.”
Dr. Hussain, the Director General of Khana-e-Farhang, Islamic Republic of Iran, Peshawar, emphasized the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), acknowledging his advocacy for women’s rights. He highlighted the distressing situation in Gaza, where women and children face egregious violations, including challenges with conceiving, forced abortions, and multifaceted forms of violence—often overlooked by international and Western media.
Samar Bilour, a provincial spokesperson of the Awami National Party (ANP), extended solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza, particularly women and children. Bilour, speaking from a maternal standpoint, vowed to amplify the voices of oppressed mothers from Gaza on global platforms.
Addressing the biased portrayal by international media of Palestinian youth as fighters or militants, Bilour stressed the overshadowing of Israeli brutality. She affirmed the Palestinians’ right to defend their land against oppression and pledged support for the oppressed mothers of Gaza.
The conference featured distinguished speakers such as Provincial Ombudsperson Rukhshinda Naz, Rubina Moeen, Supervisor of Minhaj-ul-Qur’an Women’s League, KP, Nazma Bilqis of Jamaat-e-Islami Women’s Circle, KP, along with Naseem Naqvi, Samina Qadir, and other eminent figures. They shed light on the oppression and violence against women in besieged Gaza, the ongoing Palestinian genocide, violations of women’s and children’s rights, and the pivotal issue of Palestine.