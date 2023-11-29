Khana-e-Farhang holds moot on violation of women’s rights in Gaza

PESHAWAR - In observance of the In­ternational Day against Violence against Women, Khana-e-Farhang, Islam­ic Republic of Iran, Pe­shawar, organized a con­ference titled “Reviewing the Violation of Women and Children’s Rights in Gaza from Diverse Per­spectives.”

Dr. Hussain, the Di­rector General of Kha­na-e-Farhang, Islam­ic Republic of Iran, Peshawar, emphasized the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), ac­knowledging his advoca­cy for women’s rights. He highlighted the distress­ing situation in Gaza, where women and chil­dren face egregious vi­olations, including chal­lenges with conceiving, forced abortions, and multifaceted forms of violence—often over­looked by international and Western media.

Samar Bilour, a provin­cial spokesperson of the Awami National Party (ANP), extended solidar­ity with the oppressed people of Gaza, particu­larly women and chil­dren. Bilour, speaking from a maternal stand­point, vowed to amplify the voices of oppressed mothers from Gaza on global platforms.

Addressing the biased portrayal by internation­al media of Palestinian youth as fighters or mili­tants, Bilour stressed the overshadowing of Israe­li brutality. She affirmed the Palestinians’ right to defend their land against oppression and pledged support for the op­pressed mothers of Gaza.

The conference featured distinguished speakers such as Provincial Om­budsperson Rukhshin­da Naz, Rubina Moeen, Supervisor of Minhaj-ul-Qur’an Women’s League, KP, Nazma Bilqis of Ja­maat-e-Islami Women’s Circle, KP, along with Na­seem Naqvi, Samina Qa­dir, and other eminent fig­ures. They shed light on the oppression and vio­lence against women in besieged Gaza, the ongo­ing Palestinian genocide, violations of women’s and children’s rights, and the pivotal issue of Palestine.