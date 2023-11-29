Kohistan Reckoning

The harrowing incident in Kohistan, where a young girl met a tragic fate allegedly due to a local jirga’s decree, is not just an isolated act but a stark reflection of the deeply rooted issues within our society. This distressing event, mirroring a similar tragedy in 2011 where five girls faced a similar fate, once again brings to the forefront the pressing need for fundamental reforms in our legal and judicial systems.

The decree issued by the jirga against the young girl, based on a viral video showing her dancing with local boys, showcases a distressing disregard for individual rights. It’s a blatant endorsement of extrajudicial actions, emphasising the archaic practices that persist in some parts of our society. Such actions bypassing the legal system and enforcing lethal verdicts not only violate human rights but also negate the very essence of justice and fairness.

This incident parallels the tragic events of 2011, underscoring the urgent necessity for comprehensive reforms in our legal and judicial systems. Despite past condemnations and assurances of change, atrocities like these continue to occur, demanding immediate action from the authorities. The recurrence of such horrific incidents highlights the dire need for not just reprimanding the perpetrators but also for a structural overhaul to prevent the reiteration of such barbaric acts.

The government’s response must be resolute and swift. It’s imperative to dismantle the influence of jirgas, ensuring the safety and protection of all individuals, especially women, against arbitrary and unjust decisions. The authorities must implement and strengthen existing laws to guarantee the safety of citizens. It is crucial to create awareness and education programs, emphasising human rights and legal protections, particularly in remote regions where such practices often prevail.

The tragic cycle of violence in Kohistan requires an immediate and comprehensive response to address the underlying issues. The government needs to deploy resources towards education, community engagement, and rigorous law enforcement to break this cycle.

A multi-pronged approach involving societal education, legal reforms, and strict law enforcement is imperative to eliminate the prevailing regressive practices of jirgas and ensure justice for victims of such atrocities, regardless of gender or social status. It is time we act decisively to prevent such tragedies from recurring and to pave the way for a more just and equitable society.