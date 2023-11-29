KP CM directs to involve NAB representatives in development project

PESHAWAR - To enhance officials’ confidence and ensure the timely and transparent completion of development projects, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah, has initiated involving NAB representatives across the project cycle—conception, planning, and execution. He directed the concerned authorities to formally communicate this decision to NAB’s higher authorities.

Chairing the 15th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) at the Chief Minister’s House, Caretaker Provincial Minister for ST&IT Dr. Najeeb Ullah, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, DIG Traffic Police, MD KPUMA, CEO Trans Peshawar, and other board members were present.

Emphasizing the significance of NAB’s involvement, the chief minister stated that this move would ensure transparency in developmental endeavours. He highlighted its role in bolstering officers’ confidence, relieving them of hesitancy and fear in project implementation.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged for absolute transparency in all aspects of development projects from the outset. He emphasized the need to prevent delays caused by apprehensions of future accountability. “This process will facilitate timely project completions,” he affirmed.

The board approved the proposed Nomination Committee’s Terms of Reference (TORs) to recommend non-official board members and streamline the board’s size. Additionally, the committee will propose necessary amendments to relevant laws.

Conditional approval was granted to the Authority’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget. The board sanctioned the financial audited report for the fiscal year 2021-22, conducted by an independent chartered accountancy firm, to be shared with stakeholders.

Ongoing development projects and matters concerning the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project’s sustainability were discussed.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over delays in BRT commercial plaza completion and called for a meeting with PDA and relevant departments to assess progress and ensure prompt project completion.

He urged Trans Peshawar and other autonomous bodies to prioritize self-reliance, emphasizing efficient resource utilization. Hussain Shah underscored the BRT project’s importance for public welfare, agreeing in principle to an advertisement plan and a solar plant installation in the BRT Bus Depot.

He directed concerned authorities to present a finalized action plan within two weeks.