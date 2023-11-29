KP Governor awards degrees to Shringal Varsity students

DIR UPPER - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali presided over the convocation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Sheringal, where he conferred degrees and gold medals upon 100 successful students across various fields, including MPhil teachers.

The governor, also serving as the university’s chancellor, personally presented gold medals to 29 university students, extending his heartfelt congratulations to them. Welcoming the governor upon his arrival, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahab Ali and Pro Vice-Chancellor Abdul Khaliq Jan highlighted the university’s structure, comprising 18 departments within six faculties at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sheringal.