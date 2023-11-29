Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP Governor awards degrees to Shringal Varsity students

APP
November 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DIR UPPER   -   Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali presided over the convocation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Sheringal, where he conferred degrees and gold medals upon 100 successful students across various fields, including MPhil teachers.

The governor, also serving as the university’s chancellor, personally presented gold medals to 29 university students, extending his heartfelt congratulations to them. Welcoming the governor upon his arrival, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahab Ali and Pro Vice-Chancellor Abdul Khaliq Jan highlighted the university’s structure, comprising 18 departments within six faculties at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sheringal.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1701147506.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023