KP govt making efforts to promote culture, tourism: Kakakhel

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Minister for Infor­mation and Tourism, Barris­ter Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel here on Tuesday said that the government was making inces­sant efforts to promote culture, tourism and project the natural beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said that the day is not far when tourists from around the world would visit KP to witness its beauty through­out the year. He was address­ing a painting exhibition, cul­ture showcase, and art display organized by the Department of Art and Design at the Universi­ty of Peshawar in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) for students of merged districts, providing opportuni­ties to showcase their work.

The event was inaugurated by Caretaker Minister for Tour­ism, Barrister Syed Feroze Jamal Shah Kakahel, along with Minis­ter for Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, senior artist Jehan­zaib Malik, Head of the Art and Design Department, Dr Imrana Ayaz, Manager Events Haseena Shaukat, Manager Culture, Ha­mayoon Khan and Deputy Man­ager Visual Arts and Craft Tehsin Ullah also attended the event.

Feroze Jamal Shah Kakahel, appreciated the work and ef­forts of the students and faculty members.

He emphasised the impor­tance of promoting culture and ensuring that new opportunities and exposure platforms are reg­ularly provided to students.

He highlighted the cultural di­versity of KP, including merged districts and said that they would welcome tourists visiting KP to see its rich heritage and associated culture.

He said that the university aims to expand the dynamics of linkages for the benefit of the students and praised the KP Cul­ture and Tourism Authority for collaborating to encourage the students work.

The exhibition was held at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar and aimed to promote female art­ists from KP, encouraging them to explore new opportunities in their respective fields and show­case their talents.

The students displayed a wide range of artwork, including paintings, cultural showcases, and art displays.

The students expressed their gratitude to the KPCTA for or­ganising the event, mention­ing that such events would help them showcase their skills and provide opportunities to collab­orate with students from other universities.