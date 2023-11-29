Lahore Blues, Karachi Whites, Larkana record wins in National T20 Cup

KARACHI-Lahore Blues, Karachi Whites and Larkana emerged victorious in the National T20 Cup 2023-24 here at different venues of Karachi on Tuesday.

Lahore Blues beat Islamabad by five runs at UBL Sports Complex. Qasim Akram (64) Imran Butt (52) led the charge for Lahore Blues as they managed to 154-7 in 20 overs. Umair Afridi took 3-30 while Mohammad Hammad Khan, Farmanullah Khan and Ali Imran picked up a wicket each. Chasing 155, Islamabad were bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs. Sarmad Bhatti (45) and Ali Imran (26) tried to get to the target but they fell six runs short. Usman Qadir picked up three wickets for 28 runs while Nisar Ahmad took 2-28.

At NBP Sports Complex, Larkana beat Quetta by 15 runs in a low scoring encounter. Larkana scored 125-10 in 20 overs while batting first. Imtiaz Leghari remained 48 not out and Mohammad Umar made 26. Salahuddin took three wickets for just two runs while Faheem Rasheed also took as many wickets for 11 runs.

In reply, Quetta all out for 110 runs in 19.5 overs. Jalat Khan and Sanaullah Khan made 25 and 18 respectively. Zahid Mehmood and Mushtaq Ahmed finished with identical figures of 2-15 each. Faraz Aziz also took 2-16.

Separately at National Bank Stadium, Karachi Whites overcame Hyderabad by seven wickets. Hyderabad were bundled out for 102 in 18.4 as they were thrashed by Sohail Khan who took 5-10. Ghulam Mudassar also picked up three wickets for six runs. For Hyderabad, Tayyab Ali Shah made 32 and Daniyal Hussain Rajput scored 30. In reply, Karachi Whites chased down the target in 12.1 overs as opener Ammad Alam (53) smashed a fifty. Khurram Manzoor also made 19. Asad Malik took 1-22 and Asim Jutt finished 1-23.