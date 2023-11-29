Laptop distribution ceremony held at UAD

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme-2023 was organised here at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) on Tuesday.
Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakeeb Ullah, Vice Chancellor of Science and Technology University Bannu Prof Dr Khair Uzaman and UAD Registrar Abdul Basit Khan were the chief guests of the ceremony which was also attended by Assistant Director of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Muhammad Salman, Controller Examinations Dr Aftab Alam, Director Finance Johar Zaman and others.
In his welcoming address, Registrar Abdul Basit Khan thanked the guests and highlighted the importance of technology, especially in the field of education.