Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Laptop distribution ceremony held at UAD

November 29, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   A laptop distribu­tion ceremony under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme-2023 was or­ganised here at Univer­sity of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) on Tuesday.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakeeb Ullah, Vice Chancellor of Science and Technolo­gy University Bannu Prof Dr Khair Uzaman and UAD Registrar Abdul Ba­sit Khan were the chief guests of the ceremony which was also attended by Assistant Director of Higher Education Com­mission (HEC) Muham­mad Salman, Controller Examinations Dr Aftab Alam, Director Finance Johar Zaman and others.

In his welcoming ad­dress, Registrar Abdul Basit Khan thanked the guests and highlighted the importance of tech­nology, especially in the field of education.

