LESCO detects 30,766 power pilferers

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 30,766 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 80 days of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has so far submitted FIR applications against 30,387 electricity thieves, out of which 29,353 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 13,403 accused have been arrested. The spokesman said that all the electricity thieves have been charged so far with 53,319,013 detection units amounting to Rs 2,133,963,143.