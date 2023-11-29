MCL clears 280 encroachments

LAHORE - The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital. MCL spokesperson told the media here on Tuesday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 280 encroachments during the last 24 hours from various locations of the city. 70 encroachments were removed from Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, 10 from Ravi zone, eight from Gulburg zone, nine from Aziz Bhatti zone, 18 from Shalimar zone, 21 in Nishtar zone, 10 from Wahga zone and remaining from other places of the provincial capital. A total of 142 warning notices and challans were issued, during the period while 11 truck-load were shifted to MCL junk yard.