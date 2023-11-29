Meeting reviews fund allocation proposals of AIP projects in merged areas

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Minister Dr. Aamer Abdullah chaired a comprehensive review meeting on fund allocation proposals for various key sectors, including Higher Education, Relief and Rehabilitation, Social Welfare, Industries, Energy, Health, Minerals Development, Housing, Tourism, Information, Law, Justice, and Multi-Sectoral Development projects. This meeting, held under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), took place at the minister’s office in Peshawar on Tuesday.

The discussions primarily revolved around the proposed allocations for priority projects over the next four months, emphasizing the significance of this special development package.

In attendance were Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Rehabilitation, and Prisons, Justice (Rtd) Irshad Qaiser; Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister for Minerals Development, Planning, Development, Energy, and Power, Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah; Special Secretary of Home and Tribal Affairs, Muhammad Zabir; DG SDU Planning and Development Department, Adil Saeed Safi, along with other planning and relevant officers from concerned departments.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation highlighted the proposed fund allocations for both developmental and non-developmental expenses across various sectors, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing specific projects within these sectors.

Dr Aamer Abdullah stressed the necessity of establishing at least one women’s welfare centre in each tehsil, focusing on gender mainstreaming projects for the merged districts. He specifically directed the allocation of sufficient funds for the ongoing rehabilitation projects for addicts in these areas.

Furthermore, the caretaker minister instructed actions concerning the ownership matter of the Rescue 1122 Center in Wana, the capital of South Waziristan Lower, and urged acceleration in the compensation cases for affected businesses under the economic rehabilitation scheme in North Waziristan.

Allocating adequate resources for the development and provision of necessary equipment to sub-jails in the merged districts was also highlighted. Additionally, he emphasized the allocation of funds for launching BS programs in suitable colleges, especially women’s colleges, while suggesting the addition of three new subjects, including computer science, in the women’s college of Bajaur Nawagai.

Dr Aamer Abdullah proposed utilizing college libraries in merged districts as public libraries, addressing the transfer of some ADP schemes to the AIP program, and called for joint efforts by relevant departments for a favourable resolution.

Applauding the solarization projects in colleges and FATA University, the minister recommended prioritizing solarization in colleges facing high electricity consumption. He also suggested seeking consultancy services from the government institution, Advance TTC College Hayatabad, for effective solarization implementation.

He urged the completion of specific sports activities and festivals in merged districts by January, emphasizing staff attendance in medical centres and hospitals in these areas. The minister highlighted the inclusion of the welfare and development of press clubs in merged districts as a priority within the AIP program.