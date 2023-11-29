Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Met Office forecasts mainly cold weather in Upper KP

APP
November 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  The Provin­cial Meteorological Centre Pesha­war on Tuesday forecast mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shang­la, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi and Khyber districts.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Now­shera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D I Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1)/Highways in late night & morning hours.

