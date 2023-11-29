Met Office forecasts mainly cold weather in Upper KP

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Tuesday forecast mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.
However, it said that isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi and Khyber districts.
It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D I Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1)/Highways in late night & morning hours.