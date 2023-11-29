Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Minister for improving educational institutions’ performance

Our Staff Reporter
November 29, 2023
PESHAWAR   -  During a recent Peshawar Public School and College Board of Governors (BoG) session, Pro­vincial Minister for Elementary, Secondary, & Higher Education, Prof Dr Qasim Jan emphasized the necessity of improving ed­ucational institutions’ perfor­mance within limited resources.

He underscored the impor­tance of a strategic plan to re­duce unnecessary expenses and endorsed an austerity policy. The minister stressed prioritiz­ing higher education for youth and suggested implementing contract-based and fixed-pay recruitments after employees’ retirement in model schools and colleges. Tough decisions were deemed essential to ad­dress budgetary challenges.

In the meeting, the Board of Governors (BOG) decided to re­vise the fee structure for Pesha­war Public School and College’s students. The new monthly fees were established at Rs 3,820 for nursery to fifth grade, Rs 4,250 for sixth to tenth grade, and Rs 7,150 for eleventh and twelfth grade. Additionally, a 25% ad-hoc relief for Grades 1 to 16 and a 20% ad-hoc relief for Grade 17 and above employees were ap­proved to address the economic conditions of college employees.

Fixed pay for teachers was set at Rs 30,000 per month, and Class IV employees were allo­cated Rs 24,000 per month

