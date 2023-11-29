Minister for improving educational institutions’ performance

PESHAWAR - During a recent Peshawar Public School and College Board of Governors (BoG) session, Provincial Minister for Elementary, Secondary, & Higher Education, Prof Dr Qasim Jan emphasized the necessity of improving educational institutions’ performance within limited resources.
He underscored the importance of a strategic plan to reduce unnecessary expenses and endorsed an austerity policy. The minister stressed prioritizing higher education for youth and suggested implementing contract-based and fixed-pay recruitments after employees’ retirement in model schools and colleges. Tough decisions were deemed essential to address budgetary challenges.
In the meeting, the Board of Governors (BOG) decided to revise the fee structure for Peshawar Public School and College’s students. The new monthly fees were established at Rs 3,820 for nursery to fifth grade, Rs 4,250 for sixth to tenth grade, and Rs 7,150 for eleventh and twelfth grade. Additionally, a 25% ad-hoc relief for Grades 1 to 16 and a 20% ad-hoc relief for Grade 17 and above employees were approved to address the economic conditions of college employees.
Fixed pay for teachers was set at Rs 30,000 per month, and Class IV employees were allocated Rs 24,000 per month