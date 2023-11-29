Minister underscores importance of responsible social media use

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel stressed the significance of responsible social media usage during his address at the Art and Design Exhibition’s inauguration held at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.
Highlighting the perilous impact of negative attitudes and the erosion of cultural values through social platforms, Minister Kakakhel underscored the consequential societal damage and the compromised roles of institutions. He emphasized countering negativity by promoting positive cultural aspects and societal values, assigning a pivotal role to the youth in this effort.
Referring to instances of social media misuse, notably the Kohistan incident, Minister Kakakhel affirmed a commitment to take stringent actions against those disseminating harmful content, promising to ensure justice.
The minister’s remarks transpired during the exhibition, showcasing 40 art and design pieces by 25 students from merged districts. The event, jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and Peshawar University’s Department of Art and Design, witnessed significant public engagement. Provincial Finance Minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash graced the exhibition with his presence.
Commending Caretaker Minister for merged districts Amir Abdullah’s efforts in youth development, Minister Kakakhel reiterated the caretaker government’s dedication to providing opportunities, particularly focusing on initiatives for the merged districts.
In addition, Minister Kakakhel lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s achievements at the Lok Mela Islamabad, securing the first prize for the best design. He reiterated the province’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, standing in solidarity with Palestinian and Kashmiri communities.
During the exhibition, Minister Kakakhel inaugurated the event, inspected artworks, and awarded prizes to the winning students. Notable attendees included caretaker finance minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Head of Peshawar University’s Art and Design Department Dr. Imrana Ayaz, Manager of Event Tourism Authority Hasina Shawkat, Manager of Culture Humayun Khan, and other dignitaries. Sara Hizbullah clinched the first prize, while Sara Wazir and Alishma Hassan secured second and third positions, respectively.