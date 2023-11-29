Minister underscores importance of responsible social media use

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Minister of Informa­tion, Culture, and Tourism Bar­rister Feroze Jamal Shah Kaka­khel stressed the significance of responsible social media us­age during his address at the Art and Design Exhibition’s inaugu­ration held at Nishtar Hall, Pe­shawar.

Highlighting the perilous im­pact of negative attitudes and the erosion of cultural values through social platforms, Min­ister Kakakhel underscored the consequential societal dam­age and the compromised roles of institutions. He emphasized countering negativity by pro­moting positive cultural aspects and societal values, assigning a pivotal role to the youth in this effort.

Referring to instances of so­cial media misuse, notably the Kohistan incident, Minister Kakakhel affirmed a commit­ment to take stringent actions against those disseminating harmful content, promising to ensure justice.

The minister’s remarks tran­spired during the exhibition, showcasing 40 art and design pieces by 25 students from merged districts. The event, jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tour­ism Authority and Peshawar University’s Department of Art and Design, witnessed signif­icant public engagement. Pro­vincial Finance Minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash graced the exhi­bition with his presence.

Commending Caretaker Min­ister for merged districts Amir Abdullah’s efforts in youth de­velopment, Minister Kakakhel reiterated the caretaker gov­ernment’s dedication to provid­ing opportunities, particular­ly focusing on initiatives for the merged districts.

In addition, Minister Kakakhel lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s achievements at the Lok Mela Islamabad, securing the first prize for the best design. He re­iterated the province’s unwa­vering support for the Palestin­ian cause, standing in solidarity with Palestinian and Kashmiri communities.

During the exhibition, Minis­ter Kakakhel inaugurated the event, inspected artworks, and awarded prizes to the winning students. Notable attendees in­cluded caretaker finance min­ister Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Head of Peshawar Universi­ty’s Art and Design Department Dr. Imrana Ayaz, Manager of Event Tourism Authority Hasi­na Shawkat, Manager of Culture Humayun Khan, and other dig­nitaries. Sara Hizbullah clinched the first prize, while Sara Wazir and Alishma Hassan secured second and third positions, re­spectively.